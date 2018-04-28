Kameel vernoemd naar Brits prinsje

In de Britse Blackpool Zoo is een pasgeboren kameel vernoemd naar het Britse prinsje Louis. Het kalf werd op dezelfde dag geboren als prins Louis Arthur Charles en kreeg daarom dezelfde naam.

Net als Kate Middleton is de moeder van Louis, Tibet, niet voor het eerst bevallen. Ze heeft al vijf andere kamelen op de wereld gezet.

As the world waited for the arrival of the royal baby, we were heralding our very own special delivery - a tiny, double humped Bactrian camel calf, born on Monday morning, has now been named in honour of the new Prince Louis!! #RoyalBabyName pic.twitter.com/ptcWbCV0SJ