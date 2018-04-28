Kameel vernoemd naar Brits prinsje

Daimy Van den Eede

In de Britse Blackpool Zoo is een pasgeboren kameel vernoemd naar het Britse prinsje Louis. Het kalf werd op dezelfde dag geboren als prins Louis Arthur Charles en kreeg daarom dezelfde naam.

Net als Kate Middleton is de moeder van Louis, Tibet, niet voor het eerst bevallen. Ze heeft al vijf andere kamelen op de wereld gezet.