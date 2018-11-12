Michael Moore mag Oscarspeech na 15 jaar toch afmaken

De Amerikaanse documentairemaker Michael Moore heeft na 15 jaar zijn beruchte Oscarspeech dan toch mogen afmaken. In 2003 won Moore een Oscar en in zijn daaropvolgende speech sprak hij zich uit tegen toenmalig president Bush en diens oorlog in Irak. Dat veroorzaakte toen heel wat ophef.

In het publiek ontstond heel wat kabaal: zo was er boegeroep én applaus. De organisatie onderbrak Moore door luide muziek op te zetten.

Dit weekend kreeg Moore een ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ en mocht ditmaal zijn speech wel afmaken. Ook legde Moore uit waarom zijn woorden nu nog altijd brandend actueel zijn volgens hem.

Lees hieronder Moores volledige speech, met schuingedrukte opmerkingen die hij dit weekend toevoegde:

“I’ve invited my fellow documentary nominees on the stage with us, and they are here because they are in solidarity with me because we like nonfiction. We like nonfiction, but we live in fictitious times. We live in the time where we have fictitious election results that elects a fictitious President. That’s when all hell started.

We live in a time where we have a man sending us to war for fictitious reasons. Now, the cacophony of booing is getting quite loud and I can’t even hear myself. Whether it’s the fiction of duct tape or the fiction of orange alerts, we are against this war, Mr. Bush.

Shame on you, Mr. Bush, now I’m just trying to be heard, this wasn’t even in the original speech, and I’m just telling people, in front of a billion people, shame on you, but keeping it clean, Bob. Now the microphone is lowering into the stage, they’ve struck up a band, the stage manager is giving me the heave-ho and I’m bending down to the microphone.

And any time you’ve got the Pope and the Dixie Chicks against you, your time is up. That was the end of me, and they hauled me off the stage. …

So now, here for the first time ever, is the rest of my Oscar acceptance speech.

So before I close, I want to say a few words about nonfiction and how to use it as a cure for the many lies we are being told, and as a nonviolent weapon of revolution and change. I have read over the years that my first movie, ‘Roger and Me,’ kicked open the doors for documentary films, the first documentary to be widely distributed to the shopping mall cinemas and multiplexes of America.

The Academy, though, has not let me in as a member for 13 long years, not until just last month. I had heard all the reasons why: ‘Roger and Me,’ it’s not a documentary; ‘Roger and Me,’ documentaries are not supposed to be entertainment; you’re using your frivolous humor and it lessens the seriousness and the impact of what you’re trying to say; et cetera, et cetera.

Those of us from the now-dead factory towns of the Rust Belt who, like me, have just a high school education, I barely made it out of my senior year, I flunked English and I flunked math, but I got a D in French, we from the working class immediately know the class-based tone of those who speak to us, those who went to the finer schools, or even any school at all. I encourage everyone watching at home tonight in the Gary, Indianas of America, in the Camden, New Jerseys, in the San Ysidiros, the East St. Louis, and yes, the Flints and the Detroits and the Pontiacs and the Dearborns, to pick up a camera and fight the power. Make your voice heard and stop this senseless war.

Thank you and good night.”