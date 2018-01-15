Witsel maakt Duivelse goal van het jaar

De omhaal van Axel Witsel tegen Gibraltar is door de supporters van de Rode Duivels verkozen tot Doelpunt van het Jaar 2017. Witsel haalde het ruim van Jan Vertonghen (0-1 in Griekenland) en Romelu Lukaku (1-1 thuis tegen Griekenland).

Supporters van de Rode Duivels konden de voorbije weken online hun favoriete Duivelse goal van het voorbije jaar kiezen. De omhaal van Witsel in de 9-0-overwinning tegen Gibraltar kreeg in totaal 3.808 stemmen. Ruim meer dan de 936 stemmen voor Vertonghen en de 912 voor Lukaku.

Wow thank you to all who voted the kick Goal of the Year 2017. A very special goal for me at Sclessin . Considering our attacking force, this is a very unique award!Jan's , Romelu's & all the Red Devils goals are ! Let's bring more of these in 5 months! https://t.co/dB15xyc6cW

— Axel Witsel (@axelwitsel28) January 15, 2018