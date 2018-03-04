Fiorentina-aanvoerder overleden

Davide Astori, aanvoerder van Italiaanse club ACF Fiorentina, is overleden. De 31-jarige verdediger zou in zijn slaap gestorven zijn. Dat melden de Italiaanse media.

Astori werd dood aangetroffen in zijn hotelkamer. Alle wedstrijden in de Serie A die vandaag gepland waren zijn uitgesteld als een teken van rouw. De Italiaan is pas twee weken geleden vader geworden.

Ploegmaat Nainggolan
Astori kwam uit de jeugd van AC Milan, dat hem verschillende keren verhuurde. In 2008 maakte hij de overstap naar Caligiari. Ook daar werd hij uitgeleend, onder andere aan AS Roma. Bij de Romeinen moest hij de vervanger van Medhi Benatia worden, die naar Bayern München vertrok. Astori speelde een jaar samen met Radja Nainggolan in Rome en vertrok nadien naar Fiorentina.

De voetbalwereld reageert verslagen op het nieuws.

Sam Van Bunder