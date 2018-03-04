Fiorentina-aanvoerder overleden

Davide Astori, aanvoerder van Italiaanse club ACF Fiorentina, is overleden. De 31-jarige verdediger zou in zijn slaap gestorven zijn. Dat melden de Italiaanse media.

Astori werd dood aangetroffen in zijn hotelkamer. Alle wedstrijden in de Serie A die vandaag gepland waren zijn uitgesteld als een teken van rouw. De Italiaan is pas twee weken geleden vader geworden.

La Fiorentina profondamente sconvolta si trova costretta a comunicare che e' scomparso il suo capitano Davide Astori, colto da improvviso malore.

Per la terribile e delicata situazione, e soprattutto per rispetto della sua famiglia si fa appello alla sensibilità di tutti. pic.twitter.com/bFGnkReWEC — ACF Fiorentina (@acffiorentina) 4 maart 2018

Ploegmaat Nainggolan

Astori kwam uit de jeugd van AC Milan, dat hem verschillende keren verhuurde. In 2008 maakte hij de overstap naar Caligiari. Ook daar werd hij uitgeleend, onder andere aan AS Roma. Bij de Romeinen moest hij de vervanger van Medhi Benatia worden, die naar Bayern München vertrok. Astori speelde een jaar samen met Radja Nainggolan in Rome en vertrok nadien naar Fiorentina.

De voetbalwereld reageert verslagen op het nieuws.

Senza parole. Riposa in pace Davide Astori pic.twitter.com/mukSojB45l — Paulo Dybala (@PauDybala_JR) 4 maart 2018

The club is devastated to learn of the death of Davide Astori. The thoughts of everyone at AS Roma are with the player's family, friends and teammates at this terrible and tragic time. pic.twitter.com/vDlL4LIkJr — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) 4 maart 2018

Our thoughts are with the friends and family of Davide Astori and the whole @acffiorentina family, after their captain passed away last night #RIP — RSC Anderlecht (@rscanderlecht) 4 maart 2018

Incredulo, una tragedia sono senza parole, ti ho visto crescere e orgoglioso del percorso che stavi facendo. Mi stringo al dolore della famiglia RIP Davide pic.twitter.com/b6alvSRViV — Franco Baresi (@FBaresi) 4 maart 2018