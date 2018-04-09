Wielerwereld rouwt om Michael Goolaerts

Nathalie De Bisschop

De wielerwereld reageert bedroefd en geschokt op het overlijden van Michael Goolaerts. De 23-jarige renner kreeg een hartstilstand tijdens Parijs-Roubaix en werd ter plaatse gereanimeerd. Hij werd nog overgebracht naar het ziekenhuis van Rijsel, maar is daar overleden. "Uw eeuwige smile zal altijd een inspiratie blijven voor mij. Rust zacht maat", reageert collega-wielrenner en vriend Wout van Aert.