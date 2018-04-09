Wielerwereld rouwt om Michael Goolaerts

De wielerwereld reageert bedroefd en geschokt op het overlijden van Michael Goolaerts. De 23-jarige renner kreeg een hartstilstand tijdens Parijs-Roubaix en werd ter plaatse gereanimeerd. Hij werd nog overgebracht naar het ziekenhuis van Rijsel, maar is daar overleden. "Uw eeuwige smile zal altijd een inspiratie blijven voor mij. Rust zacht maat", reageert collega-wielrenner en vriend Wout van Aert.

Goolie, net als ik bouwjaar ‘94. Bijgevolg zitten we al jaren samen in het peloton. Ik kan het nog niet vatten dat daar een einde aankomt. Uw eeuwige smile zal altijd een inspiratie blijven voor mij. Rust zacht maat pic.twitter.com/Wn8qs3bzgN — Wout van Aert (@WoutvanAert) 8 april 2018

Truly awful news. Words can’t express my deepest condolences to Michael Goolaerts’ family, teammates, and friends. May he RIP. https://t.co/TtVG5GlWrC — Lance Armstrong (@lancearmstrong) 8 april 2018

Very sad. I cannot imagine the pain his parents must be feeling. #RIP #heartbroken https://t.co/mJSFzFeFTN — Jonathan Vaughters (@Vaughters) 8 april 2018

All the thoughts and prayers of the @BORAhansgrohe team and myself are with Michael Goolaerts. Such a sad news... — Peter Sagan (@petosagan) 8 april 2018

Un fuerte abrazo a familiares, amigos y compañeros de Michael Goolaerts, en especial a todo su equipo @Snipercycling. Descanse en paz. Rest in peace. — alejandro valverde (@alejanvalverde) 8 april 2018

Lamento la partida de Michael Goolaerts hoy en #ParisRoubaix Fortaleza a su familia, amigos y equipo. — NairoQuinCo (@NairoQuinCo) 8 april 2018

Mi más sentido pésame a los familiares y amigos de Michael Goolaerts, desde que terminó la carrera no he parado de pensar en él. DEP — Alberto Contador (@albertocontador) 8 april 2018

Terrible news....

RIP Michael Goolaerts.

My deep condolences going to his family, friends, and Teammates and the @Snipercycling crew pic.twitter.com/C9YFuZHdMN — Fabian cancellara (@f_cancellara) 8 april 2018

Diep vanbinnen voelden velen waarschijnlijk ook al aan dat het misschien helemaal de verkeerde kant uitging. Hoe dan ook blijf je geloven in een goede afloop tot het moment dat ze de benen van onder je lijf wegzagen met dat bericht... Veel sterkte iedereen! Rip Michael Goolaerts — Kenny De Ketele (@deketelekenny) 8 april 2018

De hele avond hopen op het beste, bang zijn voor het slechtste. Bang dat dit bericht zou komen... Veel sterkte aan Michael’s familie, vrienden en team. Het ga je goed. RIP Michael https://t.co/LFbO0ZGHtn — Sep Vanmarcke (@sepvanmarcke) 8 april 2018

Neen, zeg dat het niet waar is! https://t.co/DeJ7aBCAbU — Sven Nys (@sven_nys) 8 april 2018

Dit is vreselijk om te horen, sterkte aan de familie. #michael goolaerts — Dylan Groenewegen (@GroenewegenD) 8 april 2018

Terrible nouvelle pour la grande famille du cyclisme. Une pensée émue et de sincères condoléances, aux proches ainsi qu’à l’équipe de Michael Goolaerts.

RIP champion . — jerome pineau (@jejeroule44) 8 april 2018

Words will never be enough to describe how unfair it is to loose one of your riders. Thoughts and prayers go out to his family and team members. #alwaysbeyoung https://t.co/9Rejh0qHSw — Axel Merckx (@axelmerckx) 8 april 2018

Een droom Parijs Roubaix rijden! Waarom moet je er dan zo uit gegrepen worden! @Gooliee94 nooit meer op het zelfde uur vertrekken en dan toch in hallaar bij jou aan de achterdeur staan omdat je nog niet klaar was! Sterkte aan de familie!! — corne (@cornevankessel) 8 april 2018

Gouden kerel we gaan je missen makker ! @Gooliee94 R.I.P pic.twitter.com/PCfjIXYp5h — timothy dupont (@timothydupont) 8 april 2018

Our thoughts go to the family, friends and team of Michael Goolaerts in these unimaginable moments of sadness! May he rest in peace. https://t.co/bm8kzhbu7W — Quick-Step Cycling (@quickstepteam) 8 april 2018

Devastating news. Our most sincere condolences to the family, friends and team of Michael Goolaerts. https://t.co/FatycNd2Y4 — Lotto Soudal (@Lotto_Soudal) 8 april 2018

Everyone at Team Sky is heartbroken by the loss of Michael Goolaerts. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all at @Snipercycling. https://t.co/O4j81lt9hF — Team Sky (@TeamSky) 8 april 2018

It is with heavy hearts that we hear this incredibly sad news.

Our thoughts are with Michael's family, friends and @Snipercycling teammates. https://t.co/HuyozAOcjK — Mitchelton-SCOTT (@MitcheltonSCOTT) 8 april 2018

Everyone at Team LottoNL-Jumbo is heartbroken by this incredibly sad news about Michael Goolaerts. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and his team @Snipercycling. https://t.co/PXypvUwvpD — LottoNLJumbo Cycling (@LottoJumbo_road) 8 april 2018

It’s with sadness that we learned tonight of the passing of Michael Goolaerts. The whole team @AG2RLMCyclisme sends its profound condolences to his family, loved ones and his team @Snipercycling — AG2RLM Cyclisme (@AG2RLMCyclisme) 8 april 2018