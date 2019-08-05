Wielerwereld in rouw na overlijden van Bjorg Lambrecht: “Fantastische jonge knaap verlaat ons”

De wielerwereld is in rouw na het tragische overlijden van Bjorg Lambrecht (22). “Dit is een trieste dag voor het wielrennen”, klinkt het op sociale media.

Cannot believe this happened. I’m really shocked. Another tragedy for Belgian cycling. RIP @bjorg_lambrecht. Sincere condolences to his family, friends and the whole team @Lotto_Soudal. — Dylan Teuns (@dylan_teuns) August 5, 2019

Pff young hard working talent and most of all super good guy. I will miss you Matchbox!! Rest in peace my friend https://t.co/s0UeZ9YGHm — Tiesj (@TiesjBenoot) August 5, 2019

Rust zacht makker! Voor altijd in mijn hart https://t.co/Ioy3EZoHKK — Harm Vanhoucke (@Harm_VH) August 5, 2019

Wake us up from this horrible nightmare...

Rust zacht Bjorg..

Sterkte aan familie, vrienden en @Lotto_Soudal — Oliver naesen (@OliverNaesen) August 5, 2019

Dit doet zoveel pijn. Sterkte aan de familie en vrienden van @BjorgLambrecht pic.twitter.com/fiuG8hqqQS — Sven Nys (@sven_nys) August 5, 2019

je n’ai pas de mot

tellement triste

Mes sincères condoléances à sa famille. RIP Bjorgske — Maxime Monfort (@maxmonfort) August 5, 2019

Such an incredibly sad day here in Poland and across the cycling world.

To the family, friends and teammates of @bjorg_lambrecht, all our thoughts and sympathies are with you.

Rest In Peace Bjorg. May your star continue to shine as brightly as it did in cycling. pic.twitter.com/DvvcIPIaDt — Mark Cavendish (@MarkCavendish) August 5, 2019

Onbeschrijfelijk, onwezenlijk, zo’n toekomst, zo’n goeie gast. Rust zacht Bjorg — Tim Declercq (@Tim_Declercq) August 5, 2019

Shocked to read this! I wish his family, friends and teammates lots of strength. Heartbreaking https://t.co/csAwWgnytU — Jolien D'hoore (@JolienDhoore) August 5, 2019

Groot wielertalent of niet .. een fantastische jonge knaap verlaat ons vandaag! Familie, vrienden, team, ... veel sterkte!!!! #rip @bjorg_lambrecht — Sven Vanthourenhout (@svenvth) August 5, 2019

Sometimes it is difficult to write - I’m deeply shocked by the news that reached me after the finish of the third stage of @Tour_de_Pologne. My deepest condolences go to the family, the friends and the team @Lotto_Soudal of Bjorg Lambrecht. Very sad day for cycling#dege #dgnklb pic.twitter.com/Q9XYhusyjB — John Degenkolb (@johndegenkolb) August 5, 2019

Dit komt heel erg hard binnen. Heel veel sterkte aan familie en vrienden van Bjorg Lambrecht, aan zijn team @Lotto_Soudal, aan zijn collega’s in het peloton. RIP Bjorg. https://t.co/cn25HxUhv1 — Elke Weylandt (@elkeweylandt) August 5, 2019

RIP matchbox...can’t believe it how tragical our sport can be...all my thoughts to Björg’s family... — Andre Greipel (@AndreGreipel) August 5, 2019

I feels so sorry. My condolences to Bjorg his family, friends and teammates. Lost in words. Rest in peace! https://t.co/oIDh1MMXjF — Marcel Kittel (@marcelkittel) August 5, 2019

disqualification is not important in confrontation with the dramatic news about @bjorg_lambrecht @Lotto_Soudal @marc_sergeant no words to express my sadness. My condolences to the team teammates and family — Patrick Lefevere (@PatLefevere) August 5, 2019

There are no words that will soften the pain of loosing a team member . But I would like to send you guys my heartfelt condolences in this tragedy #alwaysbeyoung https://t.co/cMpgbHRAFS — Axel Merckx (@axelmerckx) August 5, 2019

I’m lost for words. Rest in peace @bjorg_lambrecht My condolences to the family, friends and the whole team of @Lotto_Soudal pic.twitter.com/aLjywrUp8h — Kenny De Ketele (@deketelekenny) August 5, 2019

No words for such a tragedy ... RIP @BjorgLambrecht My condoleances to his family ,friends and to all Lotto Soudal team. — Steven de jongh (@stevendejongh) August 5, 2019

Profundamente apenado por la pérdida de Bjorg Lambrecht, un ciclista que había demostrado mucho en muy pocos años. Mi más sentido pésame a familiares, amigos y equipo @Lotto_Soudal. DEP. https://t.co/RSim3wbuSM — alejandro valverde (@alejanvalverde) August 5, 2019

Koude rillingen bij het horen van dit nieuws... Dan is alles terug heel relatief... Veel sterkte aan de familie, vrienden en de ploeg @Lotto_Soudal Rustzacht Bjorg — Julien Vermote (@julienvermote) August 5, 2019

No words.. Rest in peace Bjorg — Brian Holm (@brianholm1962) August 5, 2019

Trieste dag voor het wielrennen.

Veel sterkte voor vrienden en familie van @bjorg_lambrecht — Gert Steegmans (@GertSteegmans) August 5, 2019

There is news that leaves you broken for a few days and this is one of them. Rest In Peace Bjorg My condolences to his family, friends and Team Lotto Soudal! https://t.co/9jfwXjYl49 — CARLOS BARREDO (@CARLOSBARREDO) August 5, 2019