"The Prince is Back": Vincent Kompany wordt speler-trainer van Anderlecht

Wat een verrassing: Vincent Kompany gaat weg bij Manchester City en wordt speler-trainer bij Anderlecht. Dat heeft hij zelf gezegd in een open brief op z'n Facebookpagina. Kompany speelde 11 seizoenen bij de Blues.

"Man City has given me everything. I’ve tried to give back as much as I possibly could. How often does someone get the chance to end such an important chapter, representing a club with such great history and tradition, in such a great fashion? The time has come for me to go now.", aldus Kompany.

In een tweede deel van zijn open brief kondigt Kompany aan dat hij 'speler-trainer' wordt van Anderlecht. "This may come as a surprise to you. It’s the most passionate yet rational decision I’ve ever made."

Kompany schrijft ook dat hij zelf gecontacteerd werd door de club met het voorstel

"This is no goodbye. It’s a see you later. Et pour les Mauves, voor alle Anderlecht fans: tot binnenkort, à très bientôt." eindigt hij z'n statement

Bij Anderlecht wordt Kompany met open armen ontvangen. "The Prince is Back" staat te lezen op de social media accounts van de club.