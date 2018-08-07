Githa Michiels pakt 7e Belgische medaille in Glasgow

Belgisch kampioene cross-country Githa Michiels (35) heeft brons gepakt op het EK Mountainbike. Het is de zevende medaille voor de Belgische delegatie op het Europees Kampioenschap in Glasgow.

Enkel de Zwitserse Jolanda Neff en de Franse Pauline Ferrand Prevot waren sneller dan onze landgenote.

#EuroMTB18 - XCO Women



Jolanda Neff

Pauline Ferrand Prevot

Githa Michiels #EC2018 — UEC Cycling (@UEC_cycling) 7 augustus 2018

Michiels reed na de start in negende positie, maar schoof gaandeweg op. In de slotfase stak ze de Zwitserse Indergand nog voorbij, waardoor de bronzen medaille binnen handbereik was.