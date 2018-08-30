Club Brugge tegen Atlético, Dortmund en Monaco

Pieter De Decker
Nathalie De Bisschop

Club Brugge neemt het in groep A op tegen Atlético, Dortmund en Monaco in de groepsfase van de Champions League.

GROEP A

  • Atlético Madrid
  • Borussia Dortmund
  • AS Monaco
  • Club Brugge

GROEP B

  • FC Barcelona
  • Tottenham 
  • PSV
  • Inter

GROEP C

  • PSG 
  • SSC Napoli
  • Liverpool FC
  • Rode Ster Belgrado

GROEP D

  • Lokomotiv Moskou
  • FC Porto
  • FC Schalke 04
  • Galatasaray SK

GROEP E

  • Bayern München
  • Benfica
  • AFC Ajax
  • AEK Athene

GROEP F

  • Manchester City
  • Shakhtar Donetsk
  • Olympique Lyon
  • TSG 1899 Hoffenheim

GROEP G

  • Real Madrid
  • AS Roma
  • CSKA Moskou
  • FC Viktoria Pilsen

GROEP H

  • Juventus
  • Manchester United
  • Valencia CF
  • BSC Young Boys