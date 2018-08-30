Club Brugge tegen Atlético, Dortmund en Monaco

Club Brugge neemt het in groep A op tegen Atlético, Dortmund en Monaco in de groepsfase van de Champions League.
GROEP A
- Atlético Madrid
- Borussia Dortmund
- AS Monaco
- Club Brugge
GROEP B
- FC Barcelona
- Tottenham
- PSV
- Inter
GROEP C
- PSG
- SSC Napoli
- Liverpool FC
- Rode Ster Belgrado
GROEP D
- Lokomotiv Moskou
- FC Porto
- FC Schalke 04
- Galatasaray SK
GROEP E
- Bayern München
- Benfica
- AFC Ajax
- AEK Athene
GROEP F
- Manchester City
- Shakhtar Donetsk
- Olympique Lyon
- TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
GROEP G
- Real Madrid
- AS Roma
- CSKA Moskou
- FC Viktoria Pilsen
GROEP H
- Juventus
- Manchester United
- Valencia CF
- BSC Young Boys