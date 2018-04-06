Bad Hair Day? Ook Trump heeft er last van

Het kapsel van Trump en de wind: het is geen gouden combinatie... Het internet smult van nieuwe foto’s van de Amerikaanse president waarop zijn blonde lokken naar alle kanten worden geblazen. Tijdens het instappen van de Air Force One geraakte het kapsel van Trump volledig in de war, wat tot prachtige foto's leidde.

Het haar van Trump was eerder al het onderwerp van vele ‘memes’, maar het blijft een bron van plezier op sociale media.

Anyone else see one angry bird attacking another bird peacefully resting in Trump’s hair today? pic.twitter.com/ZUTkvMjKYv — Ashe Schow (@AsheSchow) 5 april 2018

watching his hair blow in the wind is honestly hypnotic pic.twitter.com/k82Kl37Ejq — David Mack (@davidmackau) 5 april 2018