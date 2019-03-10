Geen overlevenden na crash Boeing in Ethiopië, 33 nationaliteiten aan boord

Een vliegtuig van ethiopian Airlines met 149 passagiers en acht cabinemedewerkers is neergestort op weg naar de Keniaanse hoofdstad Nairobi. 

Het gaat om een Boeing 747 van Ethiopian Airlines dat was opgestegen in de stad Addis Abeba. Het toestel is zes minuten na het opstijgen van de radar verdwenen. Niemand heeft de vlucht overleefd. Aan boord zaten mensen van 33 nationaliteiten. Het is nog niet bekend of er Belgen aan boord waren van het toestel.

 