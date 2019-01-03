Op deze smartphones gebruik je beter géén gezichtsherkenning

Gezichtsherkenning om uw smartphone te ontgrendelen blijkt bij 1 op de 3 toestellen relatief makkelijk te omzeilen. Een aantal consumentenorganisaties hebben de test gedaan, en konden telefoons van verschillende merken bedotten.
Deze smartphones werden ontgrendeld met een foto van het gezicht van de eigenaar van het toestel:
- Alcatel 1X
- Asus Zenfone 5 Lite 64 GB
- Asus Zenfone 5, ZE620KL (64 GB)
- BlackBerry Key2
- BlackBerry Key2 (US version)
- BQ Aquaris X2
- BQ Aquaris X2 Pro
- General Mobile GM8
- HTC U11+
- Huawei P20 (EML - L29)
- Huawei P20 Lite
- Huawei P20 Pro (CLT - L29)
- Lenovo Motorola Moto E5
- Lenovo Motorola Moto E5 (BR version)
- Lenovo Motorola Moto E5 Plus (BR version)
- Lenovo Motorola Moto G6 Play
- LG K9 (LM-X210EMW)
- LG Q6 Alpha (LG-M700n)
- Motorola Moto G6 Play (BR version)
- Motorola One
- Nokia 3.1
- Nokia 3.1 (US version)
- Nokia 7.1
- Oukitel VU
- Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)
- Samsung Galaxy A8 (32GB) (SM-A530F/DS
- Samsung Galaxy A8 (64 GB)
- Samsung Galaxy A8+ (SM-A730F)
- Samsung Galaxy J8 Brasil
- Sony Xperia L2 (H3311)
- Sony Xperia L2 (H3321)
- Sony Xperia XZ2 (H8216)
- Sony Xperia XZ2 (US version)
- Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact (H8314)
- Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact (US version)
- Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact Dual SIM (H8324)
- Sony Xperia XZ2 Dual SIM (H8266)
- Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium (US version)
- Sony Xperia XZ3
- Vodafone Smart N9
- Xiaomi Mi A2
- Xiaomi Mi A2 (32GB)
Deze smartphones werden ook ontgrendeld met een foto, maar de beveiliging is iéts beter:
- Honor 7A
- LG G7 thinQ
- LG G7 thinQ (US version)
- LG G7 thinQ Dual SIM
- LG V35 ThinQ (US version)
- LG V40 ThinQ
Bij deze toestellen kan je de smartphone niét ontgrendelen met een foto:
- Alcatel 3V (5099D)
- Alcatel 5
- Apple iPhone XR (128 GB)
- Apple iPhone XR (256 GB)
- Apple iPhone XR (64 GB)
- Apple iPhone XS (256GB)
- Apple iPhone XS (512GB)
- Apple iPhone XS (64GB)
- Apple iPhone XS Max (256GB)
- Apple iPhone XS Max (512GB)
- Apple iPhone XS Max (64GB)
- Asus Zenfone Max Plus (ZB570TL)
- Honor 10
- Honor 7C
- Honor 8X
- Honor View 10
- HTC U12+ (EU version)
- HTC U12+ (US version)Huawei P Smart+
- Huawei Y6 (2018) (ATU-L21)
- Huawei Y7 (2018)
- Huawei Mate 20
- Huawei Mate 20 Lite
- Huawei Mate 20 Pro
- Lenovo Motorola Moto G6 (32GB)
- Lenovo Motorola Moto G6 (64GB)
- Lenovo Motorola Moto G6 (US version)
- Lenovo Motorola Moto G6 Plus
- Lenovo Motorola Moto Z3 .US version
- Lenovo Motorola Moto Z3 Play
- Lenovo Motorola Moto Z3 Play .US version
- Motorola Moto G6 (BR version)
- Motorola Moto G6 Plus (BR version)
- One Plus 5T
- OnePlus 6 (128GB)
- OnePlus 6 (256GB)
- OnePlus 6 (64GB)
- OnePlus 6 (US version) (64 GB)
- Oppo Find X
- Samsung Galaxy A6 (32GB)
- Samsung Galaxy A6+ (32GB)
- Samsung Galaxy A6+ (64 GB)
- Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018)
- Samsung Galaxy J6 (2018)
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (128 GB) (EU version)
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (128 GB) Dual SIM (BR version)
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (128 GB) Single SIM (EU version)
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 SM-N960U1 (US version)
- Samsung Galaxy S9 (SM-G960F/DS)
- Samsung Galaxy S9 SM-G960U1 (US model)
- Samsung Galaxy S9 256GB
- Samsung Galaxy S9 dual (128GB)
- Samsung Galaxy S9+ (SM-G965F/DS)
- Samsung Galaxy S9+ 256GB
- Samsung Galaxy S9+ dual (128GB)
- Samsung Galaxy S9+ Single SIM
- Samsung Galaxy S9+ SM-G965U1 (US model)
- WIKO View 2