Bekijk alle genomineerden voor Oscars

'The Shape of Water' sleept dertien nominaties in de wacht en ook een Belgische co-productie maakt kans op een felbegeerd gouden beeldje. Maar ook andere films zijn vaak genomineerd. Bekijk hieronder alle nominaties in de 24 categorieën.

Beste film

  • Call me by your name
  • Darkest Hour
  • Dunkirk
  • Get Out
  • Lady Bird
  • Phantom Thread
  • The Post
  • The Shape of Water
  • Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Beste Regie

  • Dunkirk (Christopher Nolan)
  • Get Out (Jordan Pelle)
  • Lady Bird (Greta Gerwig)
  • Phantom Thread (Paul Thomas Anderson)
  • The Shape of Water (Guillermo del Toro)

Beste Vrouwelijke Hoofdrol

  • Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water)
  • Frances McDormand (Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri)
  • Margot Robbie (I, Tonya)
  • Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird)
  • Meryl Streep (The Post)

Beste Mannelijke Hoofdrol

  • Timothée Chalamet (Call me by Your Name)
  • Daniel Day-Lewis (Phantom Thread)
  • Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out)
  • Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour)
  • Denzel Washington (Roman J. Israel, Esq.)

Beste Originele Scenario

  • The Big Sick
  • Get Out
  • Lady Bird
  • The Shape of Water
  • Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Beste Aangepaste Scenario

  • Call Me By Your Name
  • The Disaster Artist
  • Logan
  • Molly's Game
  • Mudbound

Beste animatiefilm

  • The Boss Baby
  • The Breadwinner
  • Coco
  • Ferdinand
  • Loving Vincent

Beste Originele Nummer

  • Mighty River (Mudbound)
  • Mystery of Love (Call me by your Name)
  • Remember Me (Coco)
  • Stand up for Something (Marshall)
  • This is me (The Greatest Showman)

Beste Documentaire

  • Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
  • Faces Places
  • Icarus
  • Last Men in Aleppo
  • Strong Island

Beste Korte Documentaire

  • Edith + Eddie
  • Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405
  • Heroin(e)
  • Knife Skills
  • Traffic Stop

Beste Buitenlandse Film

  • A Fantastic Woman
  • The Insult
  • Loveless
  • On Body and Soul
  • The Square

Beste Mannelijke Bijrol

  • Willem Dafoe (The Florida Project)
  • Woody Harrelson (Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri)
  • Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water)
  • Christopher Plummer (Christopher Plummer)
  • Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Beste Vrouwelijke Bijrol

  • Mary J. Blige (Mudbound)
  • Allison Janney (I, Tonya)
  • Lesleu Manville (Phantom Thread)
  • Laurie Metcal (Lady Bird)
  • Octavia Spencer (The Shape o Water)

Beste Make-up

  • Darkest Hour
  • Vicotria & Abdul
  • Wonder

Beste Montage

  • Baby Driver
  • Dunkirk
  • I, Tonya
  • The Shape of Water
  • Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Beste Visual Effects

  • Blade Runner 2049
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 
  • Kong: Skull Island
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi
  • War of the Planet of the Apes

Beste Originele Muziek

  • Dunkirk
  • Phantom Thread
  • The Shape of Water
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi
  • Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Beste Live Action Short Film

  • DeKalb Elementary
  • The Eleven o'Clock
  • My Nephew Emmett
  • The Silent Child
  • Watu Wote/All of Us

Beste Korte Animatiefilm

  • Dear Basketball
  • Garden Party
  • Lou
  • Negative Space
  • Revolting Rhymes

Beste Geluid

  • Baby Driver
  • Blade Runner 2049
  • Dunkirk
  • The Shape of Water
  • Star Wars: The Last Jefi

Beste Geluidseffecten

  • Baby Driver
  • Blade Rynner 2049
  • Dunkirk
  • The Shape of Water
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Beste Kostuums

  • Beauty and the Beast
  • Darkest Hour
  • Phantom Thread
  • The Shape of Water
  • Victoria & Abdul

Beste Camerawerk

  • Blade Runner 2049
  • Darkest Hour
  • Dunkirk
  • Mudbound
  • The Shape of Water

Beste Production Design

  • Beauty and the Beast
  • Blade Runner 2049
  • Darkest Hour
  • Dunkirk
  • The Shape of Water