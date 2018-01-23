Bekijk alle genomineerden voor Oscars

'The Shape of Water' sleept dertien nominaties in de wacht en ook een Belgische co-productie maakt kans op een felbegeerd gouden beeldje. Maar ook andere films zijn vaak genomineerd. Bekijk hieronder alle nominaties in de 24 categorieën.
Beste film
- Call me by your name
- Darkest Hour
- Dunkirk
- Get Out
- Lady Bird
- Phantom Thread
- The Post
- The Shape of Water
- Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
Beste Regie
- Dunkirk (Christopher Nolan)
- Get Out (Jordan Pelle)
- Lady Bird (Greta Gerwig)
- Phantom Thread (Paul Thomas Anderson)
- The Shape of Water (Guillermo del Toro)
Beste Vrouwelijke Hoofdrol
- Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water)
- Frances McDormand (Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri)
- Margot Robbie (I, Tonya)
- Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird)
- Meryl Streep (The Post)
Beste Mannelijke Hoofdrol
- Timothée Chalamet (Call me by Your Name)
- Daniel Day-Lewis (Phantom Thread)
- Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out)
- Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour)
- Denzel Washington (Roman J. Israel, Esq.)
Beste Originele Scenario
- The Big Sick
- Get Out
- Lady Bird
- The Shape of Water
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Beste Aangepaste Scenario
- Call Me By Your Name
- The Disaster Artist
- Logan
- Molly's Game
- Mudbound
Beste animatiefilm
- The Boss Baby
- The Breadwinner
- Coco
- Ferdinand
- Loving Vincent
Beste Originele Nummer
- Mighty River (Mudbound)
- Mystery of Love (Call me by your Name)
- Remember Me (Coco)
- Stand up for Something (Marshall)
- This is me (The Greatest Showman)
Beste Documentaire
- Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
- Faces Places
- Icarus
- Last Men in Aleppo
- Strong Island
Beste Korte Documentaire
- Edith + Eddie
- Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405
- Heroin(e)
- Knife Skills
- Traffic Stop
Beste Buitenlandse Film
- A Fantastic Woman
- The Insult
- Loveless
- On Body and Soul
- The Square
Beste Mannelijke Bijrol
- Willem Dafoe (The Florida Project)
- Woody Harrelson (Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri)
- Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water)
- Christopher Plummer (Christopher Plummer)
- Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri)
Beste Vrouwelijke Bijrol
- Mary J. Blige (Mudbound)
- Allison Janney (I, Tonya)
- Lesleu Manville (Phantom Thread)
- Laurie Metcal (Lady Bird)
- Octavia Spencer (The Shape o Water)
Beste Make-up
- Darkest Hour
- Vicotria & Abdul
- Wonder
Beste Montage
- Baby Driver
- Dunkirk
- I, Tonya
- The Shape of Water
- Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
Beste Visual Effects
- Blade Runner 2049
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
- Kong: Skull Island
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- War of the Planet of the Apes
Beste Originele Muziek
- Dunkirk
- Phantom Thread
- The Shape of Water
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
Beste Live Action Short Film
- DeKalb Elementary
- The Eleven o'Clock
- My Nephew Emmett
- The Silent Child
- Watu Wote/All of Us
Beste Korte Animatiefilm
- Dear Basketball
- Garden Party
- Lou
- Negative Space
- Revolting Rhymes
Beste Geluid
- Baby Driver
- Blade Runner 2049
- Dunkirk
- The Shape of Water
- Star Wars: The Last Jefi
Beste Geluidseffecten
- Baby Driver
- Blade Rynner 2049
- Dunkirk
- The Shape of Water
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Beste Kostuums
- Beauty and the Beast
- Darkest Hour
- Phantom Thread
- The Shape of Water
- Victoria & Abdul
Beste Camerawerk
- Blade Runner 2049
- Darkest Hour
- Dunkirk
- Mudbound
- The Shape of Water
Beste Production Design
- Beauty and the Beast
- Blade Runner 2049
- Darkest Hour
- Dunkirk
- The Shape of Water