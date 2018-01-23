Bekijk alle genomineerden voor Oscars

'The Shape of Water' sleept dertien nominaties in de wacht en ook een Belgische co-productie maakt kans op een felbegeerd gouden beeldje. Maar ook andere films zijn vaak genomineerd. Bekijk hieronder alle nominaties in de 24 categorieën.

Beste film

Call me by your name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Beste Regie

Dunkirk (Christopher Nolan)

Get Out (Jordan Pelle)

Lady Bird (Greta Gerwig)

Phantom Thread (Paul Thomas Anderson)

The Shape of Water (Guillermo del Toro)

Beste Vrouwelijke Hoofdrol

Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water)

Frances McDormand (Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Margot Robbie (I, Tonya)

Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird)

Meryl Streep (The Post)

Beste Mannelijke Hoofdrol

Timothée Chalamet (Call me by Your Name)

Daniel Day-Lewis (Phantom Thread)

Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out)

Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour)

Denzel Washington (Roman J. Israel, Esq.)

Beste Originele Scenario

The Big Sick

Get Out

Lady Bird

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Beste Aangepaste Scenario

Call Me By Your Name

The Disaster Artist

Logan

Molly's Game

Mudbound

Beste animatiefilm

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Beste Originele Nummer

Mighty River (Mudbound)

Mystery of Love (Call me by your Name)

Remember Me (Coco)

Stand up for Something (Marshall)

This is me (The Greatest Showman)

Beste Documentaire

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Faces Places

Icarus

Last Men in Aleppo

Strong Island

Beste Korte Documentaire

Edith + Eddie

Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405

Heroin(e)

Knife Skills

Traffic Stop

Beste Buitenlandse Film

A Fantastic Woman

The Insult

Loveless

On Body and Soul

The Square

Beste Mannelijke Bijrol

Willem Dafoe (The Florida Project)

Woody Harrelson (Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water)

Christopher Plummer (Christopher Plummer)

Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Beste Vrouwelijke Bijrol

Mary J. Blige (Mudbound)

Allison Janney (I, Tonya)

Lesleu Manville (Phantom Thread)

Laurie Metcal (Lady Bird)

Octavia Spencer (The Shape o Water)

Beste Make-up

Darkest Hour

Vicotria & Abdul

Wonder

Beste Montage

Baby Driver

Dunkirk

I, Tonya

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Beste Visual Effects

Blade Runner 2049

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Kong: Skull Island

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War of the Planet of the Apes

Beste Originele Muziek

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Beste Live Action Short Film

DeKalb Elementary

The Eleven o'Clock

My Nephew Emmett

The Silent Child

Watu Wote/All of Us

Beste Korte Animatiefilm

Dear Basketball

Garden Party

Lou

Negative Space

Revolting Rhymes

Beste Geluid

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jefi

Beste Geluidseffecten

Baby Driver

Blade Rynner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Beste Kostuums

Beauty and the Beast

Darkest Hour

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Victoria & Abdul

Beste Camerawerk

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Mudbound

The Shape of Water

Beste Production Design