Vliegtuig maakt rechtsomkeer tussen Parijs en Peking na “terroristische dreiging”

HLN (TT)

Een vliegtuig van Air China tussen Parijs en Peking heeft rechtsomkeer gemaakt en is veilig geland op de luchthaven van de Franse hoofdstad na een “terroristische dreiging”. Dat meldt Air China.

“Air China heeft een terroristische dreiging ontvangen”, zegt de luchtvaarmaatschappij. “Vlucht CA876 is veilig teruggekeerd naar Parijs. Het vliegtuig en alle passagiers zijn veilig.”