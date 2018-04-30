BBC-reporter in Afghanistan gedood

Een reporter van de Afghaanse dienst van de Britse openbare omroep BBC is vandaag in Khost in het zuidoosten van Afghanistan doodgeschoten. Dat maakte de omroep in Kaboel bekend.
"Het is met immense triestheid dat de BBC de dood bevestigt van onze Afghaanse reporter Ahmad Shah na een aanslag", aldus de BBC in een persbericht, op de avond dat in Kaboel 25 doden vielen bij een dubbele zelfmoordaanslag. Onder de doden zijn negen journalisten, onder hen ook AFP-fotograaf Shah Marai.
Statement from BBC World Service Director Jamie Angus:— BBC News Press Team (@BBCNewsPR) 30 april 2018
"It is with great sadness that the BBC can confirm the death of BBC Afghan reporter Ahmad Shah following an attack earlier today. The attack took place in Khost province." (1/3)
"Ahmad Shah was 29. He had worked for the BBC Afghan service for more than a year and had already established himself as a highly capable journalist who was a respected and popular member of the team." (2/3)— BBC News Press Team (@BBCNewsPR) 30 april 2018