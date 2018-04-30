BBC-reporter in Afghanistan gedood

Een reporter van de Afghaanse dienst van de Britse openbare omroep BBC is vandaag in Khost in het zuidoosten van Afghanistan doodgeschoten. Dat maakte de omroep in Kaboel bekend.

"Het is met immense triestheid dat de BBC de dood bevestigt van onze Afghaanse reporter Ahmad Shah na een aanslag", aldus de BBC in een persbericht, op de avond dat in Kaboel 25 doden vielen bij een dubbele zelfmoordaanslag. Onder de doden zijn negen journalisten, onder hen ook AFP-fotograaf Shah Marai.

