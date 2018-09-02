Artieste choqueert naakt aan grot Lourdes

De Franse kunstenares Deborah De Robertis heeft in Lourdes heel wat mensen gechoqueerd. De vrouw trok haar kleren uit voor de heilige grot en had enkel nog een blauwe sluier op haar hoofd. Volgens de vrouw zelf ging het om “een kunstproject”.

Heel wat mensen die op pelgrimstocht waren naar de grot van Maria in Lourdes wisten niet wat ze zagen toen de vrouw haar kleren uittrok. Enkele gelovigen zouden zelfs geprobeerd hebben om de artieste te bedekken. Daarna belden ze de politie.

De politie arresteerde De Robertis en plaatste haar enkele uren in hechtenis. Ze zal zich voor de rechter moeten verantwoorden voor exhibitionisme. Maar volgens De Robertis zelf deed ze niets fout. Het gaat om een “artistieke vorm van activisme”. Video’s en foto’s van de actie zijn intussen offline gehaald.

Louvre

Het is niet de eerste keer dat De Robertis in opspraak komt. Vorig jaar moest de vrouw al eens voor de rechter verschijnen toen ze naakt poseerde voor de Mona Lisa in het Parijse museum het Louvre. Ze kreeg toen een werkstraf.