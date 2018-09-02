Artieste choqueert naakt aan grot Lourdes

De Franse kunstenares Deborah De Robertis heeft in Lourdes heel wat mensen gechoqueerd. De vrouw trok haar kleren uit voor de heilige grot en had enkel nog een blauwe sluier op haar hoofd. Volgens de vrouw zelf ging het om “een kunstproject”.
Heel wat mensen die op pelgrimstocht waren naar de grot van Maria in Lourdes wisten niet wat ze zagen toen de vrouw haar kleren uittrok. Enkele gelovigen zouden zelfs geprobeerd hebben om de artieste te bedekken. Daarna belden ze de politie.
De politie arresteerde De Robertis en plaatste haar enkele uren in hechtenis. Ze zal zich voor de rechter moeten verantwoorden voor exhibitionisme. Maar volgens De Robertis zelf deed ze niets fout. Het gaat om een “artistieke vorm van activisme”. Video’s en foto’s van de actie zijn intussen offline gehaald.
(Lees verder onder foto)
Louvre
Het is niet de eerste keer dat De Robertis in opspraak komt. Vorig jaar moest de vrouw al eens voor de rechter verschijnen toen ze naakt poseerde voor de Mona Lisa in het Parijse museum het Louvre. Ze kreeg toen een werkstraf.
« L'Origine de la vie » Magnifique le ventre qui t'a porté . Magnifique le sexe qui t'a enfanté. Magnifique le sein qui t'a allaité. d'après l'Evangile selon st. Luc XI,27 Accusée d’exhibition sexuelle perpétrée à Lourdes, je suis convoquée le 16 mai devant le tribunal correctionnel de Tarbes. VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wd-WgqJDS9Q&feature=youtu.be. ❌la vidéo a été signalée et risque d’etre définitivement supprimée pour « non-respect des règles caractère sexuel » ❌
❌15.04.2017❌ « While traditionally women's bodies are used as an object, in my work it is the opposite: when this view is reversed, the naked model views the spectator. Normally the body is objectified to serve the message of the author but from my point of view it is the spectator who is controlled by the look of the model. One of the aspects of my performances single out the conditioning of our way of viewing female nudity; the arrest is a sign of a refusal of the institution to reverse the balance of power between the mostly male artist and his female model. My gesture is thus political because opening my sex is like opening up, tearing the canvas. Making the choice to take a stand in a work of art is making a choice to register one’s place in the history of art by reversing the point of view and therefore also the sense of history. ». @museelouvre @beyonce #performanceart #politicalart #femalenudity #feminism #nakedwar #nakedvagina #openingmyvaginaisopeningmymouth #mypussymycopyright #louvremuseum #monalisasvagina #trial #censorship , copyright DR, photo @guillaumebelveze ❌ The second trial for for this performance will take place in december❌